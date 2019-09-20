CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing man who has a history of mental health issues.
Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Irvan left his home on Cobalt Drive yesterday morning without his medication. Irvan's family has not heard from him since he left.
Police say Irvan never showed up to pick his son up from the bus stop yesterday afternoon.
Irvan is six feet tall and weighs around 250 pouds. He was last seen in blue jeans and a black shirt. He is new to the area and does not have a car.
If you see him, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.