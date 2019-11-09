CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to find a 68-year-old man with dementia.
Police say 68-year-old Jeffery Stumphf of Indian Mound, TN was last heard from Friday around 4 p.m. after he dropped off a friend at an appointment in Clarksville. A family member spoke to Stumphf on a cellphone and he was supposedly in the area of the Walmart located in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Stumphf's family has not heard from him since and authorities so far have been unsuccessful at tracking his phone. Police believe the cellphone is shut off.
Stumphf was driving a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma with a Tennessee license plate reading J5623L. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown eyes. A be on the lookout and Silver Alert have been put out.
Anyone who sees Stumphf should call 911.
