CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a missing homeless woman last heard from on Christmas Eve.

Investigators said 47-year-old Jennifer Heikes was reported missing to police on December 27. She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Family members contacted police and said the last time they had heard from her was through a text message on December 24.

Previous addresses in and out of state have turned up nothing, she is not known to have a vehicle or a phone.

If you have any information, call 911 or Detective Luebke, 931-648-0656, ext. 5645, the Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

 

