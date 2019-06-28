CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a missing adult with medical issues.
According to Clarksville Police, 36-year-old Jimmy Debevoise was supposed to return home on June 20 but his family has not heard from him or had contact with him. Debevoise is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5487 or Tipsline, 931-645-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.