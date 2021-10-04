Richard Willtrout

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating missing 48-year-old Richard Willtrout.

 Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 48-year-old man.

Police said Richard Willtrout was last seen on Saturday afternoon. If anyone spots Willtrout, police said they are asked to call 911, "so Officers can check on his welfare." 

Willtrout was wearing a gray t-shirt, denim shorts, and a black baseball cap with white lettering. He weighs 240 pounds and is 5'9" with brown eyes and brown hair.

Clarksville Police are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue a Silver Alert. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip by clicking here. Police said callers could remain anonymous, and a cash reward is offered for conviction or arrest.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.