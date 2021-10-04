CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 48-year-old man.
Police said Richard Willtrout was last seen on Saturday afternoon. If anyone spots Willtrout, police said they are asked to call 911, "so Officers can check on his welfare."
Willtrout was wearing a gray t-shirt, denim shorts, and a black baseball cap with white lettering. He weighs 240 pounds and is 5'9" with brown eyes and brown hair.
Clarksville Police are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue a Silver Alert. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip by clicking here. Police said callers could remain anonymous, and a cash reward is offered for conviction or arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.