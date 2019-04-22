CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old who ran away from home on April 8.
Police said Dezara Defreitas left home on but had stayed in contact with her mother until recently.
Communciations between Dezara and her mom stopped over a week ago and she has not been heard from since.
Dezara is 5’5”and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she has very short hair and often wears wigs.
Anyone with information about Dezara should call police or contact Detective Parrish at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356.
