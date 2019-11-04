CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a man who they say tried to rob two businesses and came up empty handed.
The man reportedly attempted the robberies on Monday, Oct. 28 within a half hour span between 6:50 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. They happened at a business in the 1700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and another business in the 2100 block of Trenton Rd.
Police say the man walked into each store, threatened to harm the clerk, demanded money and, after being unsuccessful in both incidents, fled the scene on foot. He reportedly said he had a gun, but never showed it.
The suspect is a male with a thin build who may have short reddish brown hair and facial hair stubble. He appears to have been wearing all black with a black hoodie.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537, Tipsline at 931-645-8447, or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
