CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a man who shoplifted two pressure washers from the Lowes in the 2100 block of Lowes Drive.
Police say the man, who appears to be in his 40's, walked into the store on May 18 just after 8:30 a.m. He later walked out of the store with two pressure washers without paying for them. The pressure washers are valued at about $1,500.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective McClintock at 931-648-0656 ext. 5465, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
