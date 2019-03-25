CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for an endangered runaway who may be armed.
CPD Public Information Officer Jim Knoll says there is a heavy police presence at the Verge Apartments on Nolen Road, where police are searching for 16-year-old Tai Harrell.
Knoll says Harrell "bailed" on a vehicle at the apartment complex and police believe he is still in the area.
Police say Harrell may be armed, so they are asking nearby residents to lock their doors and call police if they see any suspicious persons or activity.
Harrell is black, stands at five feet, three inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes. He was last scene wearing a brown shirt with green pants.
Police are asking anyone who spots Harrell to call 911.
