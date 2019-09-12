  • Courtesy: Clarksville PD

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for two people who stole from cars over the last week.

Police say the burglaries happened in the area of the Hazelwood subdivision and Winding Bluff Drive. Police think the two males and white car captured on surveillance video are involved. 

The video shows the thieves unsuccessfully attempting to get inside the locked cars. However, other people who left their vehicles unlocked had their belongings stolen. 

Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact Detective Neal at 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.