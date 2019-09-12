CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for two people who stole from cars over the last week.
Police say the burglaries happened in the area of the Hazelwood subdivision and Winding Bluff Drive. Police think the two males and white car captured on surveillance video are involved.
The video shows the thieves unsuccessfully attempting to get inside the locked cars. However, other people who left their vehicles unlocked had their belongings stolen.
Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact Detective Neal at 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.