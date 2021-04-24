CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect that fled from police after attempting to steal multiple vehicles.
Police said that Clarksville officers made contact with a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office suspect around 2 p.m. stemming from an incident that occurred earlier Saturday morning.
34-year-old Dustin Williams abandoned the vehicle that has been taken from the county incident and fled on foot in the Terminal Road area.
According to police, Williams attempted to take another vehicle unsuccessfully and fled on foot in the same area.
Police said Williams is not believed to be in possession of any weapons and is not a threat to the public. They added that Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts.
