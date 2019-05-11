Clarksville Police are searching for Cedric St. Hill. He is wanted for allegedly having sex with a juvenile over the age of 15. He is 32-years-old. He is charged with aggravated statutory rape and theft. Hill reportedly took money from the victims wallet without their consent or knowledge.
Cedric St Hill has an extensive criminal history and has served 10 years in state prison. He was spotted by Clarksville Police last night but was able to evade capture.
If spotted, please call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Fatula, 931-648-0656, ext. 5375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.