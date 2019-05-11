Clarksville Police are searching for Cedric St. Hill.
He is wanted for allegedly having sex with a juvenile over the age of 15, according to police. He is 32-years-old, stands at five-foot-nine, and weighs around 170 pounds.
He is charged with aggravated statutory rape and theft. Hill reportedly took money from the victims wallet without their consent or knowledge, police said.
St. Hill has served 10 years in state prison. Clarksville police spotted him last night but he was able to escape.
If you see him, call 911. You can also contact Detective Fatula, 931-648-0656, ext. 5375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.