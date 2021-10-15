CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of chasing and crashing into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle.
Nicolas Adolf Mills is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and violation of a condition of release.
The search for Mills comes after police said he saw his ex-girlfriend driving on Sept. 23 around 11:45 pm and started chasing her. Police said Mills "struck her vehicle several times, attempting to run her off the road and pointed a weapon at her as well." Even though police said, Mills knew there were several passengers in his ex-girlfriend's vehicle.
Police said Mills continued following Mills until Cunningham Lane and blocked her car. Police said he was "restricting her movement" with his vehicle. However, when Mills realized that officers were on their way to the scene, they said he fled the area.
If you spot Mills, you are advised to call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information about the case or video of the crash is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286, Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip by clicking here.
