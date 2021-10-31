CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are helping Clarksville parents check out their little trick-or-treaters' candy this Halloween night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is inspecting candy and scanning it at the Montgomery County Courts Complex, located at 2 Millennium Plaza, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Law enforcement always encourages parents to check their children’s candy before consumption.
The law enforcement offered some safety tips before heading out trick or treating.
