Halloween food traditions go way back -- and didn't always involve candy

Before candy, apples and chestnuts were perhaps the go-to foods on Halloween.

 Adobe Stock

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are helping Clarksville parents check out their little trick-or-treaters' candy this Halloween night. 

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is inspecting candy and scanning it at the Montgomery County Courts Complex, located at 2 Millennium Plaza, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Law enforcement always encourages parents to check their children’s candy before consumption.

The law enforcement offered some safety tips before heading out trick or treating.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.