CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Teens are breaking into cars and in some cases are stealing them. It's happening all over the Midstate.
The crimes have the attention of police departments and neighbors who are fighting back.
A Thursday night for Lindsay Finney and her family became scary.
In surveillance video provided to News4, you see someone walking up to her cars on Core Drive in Clarksville and trying to open them.
"It's pretty crazy that you can't just be enjoying a night without someone trying to get in your vehicle," Finney said.
A neighbor across the street alerted her by sending a Facebook message. Both Finney and her neighbor called police.
"Now that I have a child, it makes it even more terrifying that sometimes you can't be safe in your own home," Finney said.
Since May, Clarksville police said they've seen a spike involving teens breaking into cars and sometimes stealing them. In most cases, they're under 18 years old.
Sgt. Raymon Carroll said groups are driving into neighborhoods to see what they can get. If they can't open the door, they'll move on to the next car.
"I haven't seen anything like this before. It seems like there's some sort of cultural shift in the juvenile mentality where they'll run out and go and do this and this is what they like to do for fun," Sgt. Carroll said.
Sgt. Carroll said the groups are getting away with laptops, guns, and car keys.
Police aren't taking this lightly and have arrested 19 people. They've also filed more than 100 charges so far.
Police also point to cameras like Finney's helping with these cases.
"It's just sad that kids are doing these things now," Finney said.
In the Finneys case, they said a neighbor spotted the people captured in the surveillance video and tackled them until police got there.
Police said it's a good idea to keep your car doors locked and if you see something out of the ordinary, give them a call.
