CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville residents voiced their concerns Monday night at a neighborhood watch meeting.
The meeting was held with Clarksville Police and discussed what a neighborhood watch program does and how it works. Currently, areas of Clarksville do not have a neighborhood watch program and several residents are hoping they get one soon. Neighborhood watch programs are designed to keep residents safe.
One Clarksville resident at the meeting said one of the top concerns is stopping crime within the younger population of the city.
"We find a lot of our young kids are involved in this, so we're trying to find different ways or we're trying to reach out to them and stop it before it starts kind of thin," Clarksville resident Monica Zmuda said.
Clarksville Police encourage these meetings and hope to establish a program in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.