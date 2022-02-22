CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police reported two serious collisions during Presidents Day weekend involving drivers who were not wearing their seat belts.
CPD said it is important to buckle up if you are a front-seat passenger in a vehicle. By buckling up, officials reported that this could reduce your risk of fatal injury by 45% and cut the risk of moderate to critical damage by 50%.
In Tennessee, it is against the law for drivers not to buckle up. According to TCA 55-9-603, motorists must use safety belts (seat belts) at all times when a vehicle is in forwarding motion.
Motorists in Clarksville can expect to see increased enforcement of safety belt laws authorities said to promote awareness safety and reduce the risk of severe injury crashes.
