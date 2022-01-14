CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department Thursday reminded drivers of areas to avoid during the upcoming winter storm.

4WARN WEATHER ALERT: Major Winter Storm this Weekend Rain showers Saturday flip to sleet & snow on Sunday. Several inches of snow are likely for parts of Middle Tennessee.

Last week, Clarksville Police worked 97 crashes and responded to 46 motor assist calls. Officials have determined that the areas with the most trouble were:

Tiny Town Rd. between Needmore Rd and Peachers Mill Rd.

Warfield Blvd. (SR374) between Dunbar Cave Rd. and Memorial Drive

Trenton Rd. between Spring Creek Ct. and Kennedy Rd.

Whitfield Rd. (between Tracy Ln. and Old Trenton)

Peachers Mill Rd. (Providence Blvd to Randell Dr.) and (between 101st Abn Div Pkwy and Abraham)

Clarksville Police said drivers should be mindful of all these listed areas if they decide to hit the road this week. Front wheel drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles handle better in the snow, but can give a false sense of security, slow down and take your time while on the road.