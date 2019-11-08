CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville Police officer is being credited as a hero for saving two men and a dog from an Oakmont Drive home Friday morning that was on fire.
According to Clarksville Police, Sgt. Johnny Ferguson was in the area around 10 a.m. looking for a domestic assault suspect when he saw flames coming from the porch at the home.
Ferguson then ran up to the front bedroom window of the house to alert the residents inside. Someone inside the house yelled to Ferguson to see what he wanted.
Two men were reportedly asleep inside the home at the time and had no idea the house was on fire. The men managed to evacuate but realized there was still a dog inside. The owner of the dog and another officer were able to coax the dog out of the house to safety before the entire house went up in flames.
"If Sergeant Ferguson had went by any sooner, he would not have spotted the fire in the early stages and if it had been any later, there is a good possibility, the occupants may not have been made aware before it was too late," said Clarksville Police in a Facebook post.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Clarksville Police say the fire had no relationship to the domestic incident being investigated.
