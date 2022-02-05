CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A crash involving a Clarksville Police officer shut down Peachers Mill Road for several hours on Saturday morning.
According to Clarksville Police, the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Peachers Mill Road.
The incident involved a CPD officer, who was responding to an emergency call, and crashed with another vehicle. Both the officer and the passenger in the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to CPD.
Police had the area closed to traffic for most of the morning to allows crews to clear the roadway.
Clarksville Police are investigating the incident.
News4 will update as more information is made available.
