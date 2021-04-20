CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man or any information where he was last seen.
Police said 47-year-old Christopher Stewart has not been seen or heard from since April 10th around 11 p.m.
Police added he was last seen walking around the 500 block of Riverside Drive in Clarksville. Police described Christopher as a white male with brown hair weighing around 180 lbs.
Clarksville police are asking anyone with information to contact t Detective Feinberg at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156 or to go online and top anonymously at P3tips.com/591
