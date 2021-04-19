CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say they have made an arrest in a 2017 cold case.
Since 2017, Clarksville Police say they have been actively working leads in the case. Recently, Detective Nathan Lee with CPD presented evidence to a Grand Jury resulting in indictments for the following people:
Zemarcus Shatwan Ligon
One count of First Degree Premeditated murder. Ligon was taken
into custody on 04/18/2021.
Antonio Nathan Bafford
One count of first degree premeditated murder. Bafford was already
incarcerated.
Ramone Pierre Gholston
One count of first degree premeditated murder and possession of a
firearm by a convicted felon. Gholston was already incarcerated.
