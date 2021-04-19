CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say they have made an arrest in a 2017 cold case.

Since 2017, Clarksville Police say they have been actively working leads in the case. Recently, Detective Nathan Lee with CPD presented evidence to a Grand Jury resulting in indictments for the following people:

Zemarcus Shatwan Ligon

One count of First Degree Premeditated murder. Ligon was taken

into custody on 04/18/2021.

Antonio Nathan Bafford

One count of first degree premeditated murder. Bafford was already

incarcerated.

Ramone Pierre Gholston