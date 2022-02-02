CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public for assistance Wednesday locating a man who is suspected of aggravated assault.
Authorities said the assault occurred at Dodge’s 1504 Ft. Campbell Blvd on Jan. 21. According to the report, around 6:40 p.m., the victim got into a verbal argument with the unidentified suspect in the parking lot.
Officials said when the victim went inside the business, the suspect confronted him again and then pulled out a small gray knife/box cutter and threatened him. The suspect was seen driving a black hatchback vehicle with Tennessee tags.
Surveillance footage showed that the suspect is approximately 6” tall, clean-shaven, skinny, wearing a black shirt, a gray golfer hat, and black and gray shoes.
CPD asked that anyone with information or additional video footage contact Detective Lucas, at (931)648-0656, ext. 5270.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
