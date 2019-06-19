CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who used a fake ID to withdraw $8,000 in cash.
Police say the woman had the victim's personal information. There were two separate transactions at different Clarksville locations, one for $5,000 and another for $3,000.
The victim lives in Illinois, but all transactions took place in Clarksville. Police are still trying to figure out how the suspect was able to obtain the victim's personal information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159, 931-645-8477 or go submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.