CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who used a fake ID to withdraw $8,000 in cash.

Police say the woman had the victim's personal information. There were two separate transactions at different Clarksville locations, one for $5,000 and another for $3,000.

The victim lives in Illinois, but all transactions took place in Clarksville. Police are still trying to figure out how the suspect was able to obtain the victim's personal information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159, 931-645-8477 or go submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591

