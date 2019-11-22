  • Courtesy: Clarksville PD

Clarksville Police are looking for two men who robbed a Walgreens Pharmacy and tied up two employees. 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy Friday morning.

Police say the men walked into the Walgreens on Madison Street at around 2:20 a.m. Friday and went to the pharmacy where one pulled out a handgun and demanded drugs. The pharmacist complied and the clerks then fled the store.

During the robbery, two employees were tied up. Later, a customer came into the store and cut them loose. The employees were not injured. 

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.

