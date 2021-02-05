CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police department is looking for 19-year-old William Douglas Ligon III.
Police say that he has multiple warrants, including two for Attempted First Degree Murder. He is described as 5'4", 230 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information, please contact Detective Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.