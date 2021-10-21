CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department has located the runaway 7-year-old boy who had been missing since Wednesday night.
Ayden Price reportedly stormed out of his home on Rosebrook Drive around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after fighting with his mother, according to Clarksville Police.
Price’s mother contacted the police just after midnight. K9 officers searched for nearly seven hours. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also had their helicopter assist with the search.
