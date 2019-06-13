CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to identify three suspects involved with fraudulently cashing over $5,000 in stolen checks.
According to police, the suspects stole an ID from a vehicle and used it to cash checks stolen during a theft at a residence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koski, Tipsline 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.
