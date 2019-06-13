Fraudulent Check Suspects

Police need help identifying these three men who cashed over $5,000 in fraudulent checks. 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to identify three suspects involved with fraudulently cashing over $5,000 in stolen checks.

According to police, the suspects stole an ID from a vehicle and used it to cash checks stolen during a theft at a residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koski, Tipsline 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.