CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway.
Lanycia Byers was reported as a runaway on Nov. 15 by her mother.
According to police, she was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 14. Byers wears glasses, has red hair, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and white pants.
Police state that she may be around the Exit 4 area with a white male named “Devin” who is in his late teens or early 20’s.
If you see Byers or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Detective Howard at (931) 648-0656, ext. 6662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.