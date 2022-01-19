CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are currently searching for a man who attempted to steal a car in early Jan.
CPD said the theft occurred on Jan. 7th. The owner of the vehicle had started his vehicle to warm it up and left it running in his driveway located on Spees Drive. Police said this is when the suspect was seen getting into the vehicle and drove off.
The suspect crashed the vehicle a short time later on Charlemagne Blvd. authorities said. Clarksville Police were able to recover the vehicle from this location.
Authorities have asked that anyone with information or additional video footage to contact Detective Koski at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286.
