CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public Thursday for help locating a runaway juvenile.
Authorities are looking for Kiara Moton, 15, who was last seen on Jan. 10th at her residence on Elkmont Dr.
Moton is described to be wearing tights with an African design and a blue and white tie-dye hoodie. Officials said she is 5’ 6”, about 145 lbs and has straight brown hair down to her chin.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538.
