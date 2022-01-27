CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the Public for help Thursday in locating a runaway juvenile.
Police are looking for Aidan Douglas, 16, who was last seen on Jan. 23rd around 8 p.m. at his residence on Spring Haven Drive.
Authorities described Douglas as 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was earing a yellow “Fender” shirt, white hoodie and Air Force One shoes.
CPD asked that anyone with information or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Sergeant Carroll, 931-648-0656, ext. 5174.
