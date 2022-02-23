CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Authorities are looking for an 18-year-old woman who disappeared two weeks ago.
Clarksville Police said they are looking for Ja’Leria Wells, 18, who was last seen leaving her residence on Feb. 10th around 11:06 p.m.
Officials said that she was wearing black flannel pajamas and white Nike Air Force Ones.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare, or you can contact Detective Lucas at (931)648-0656 ext. 5270.
