CLARKSWILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public Thursday to help locate a runaway juvenile.
Authorities are looking for Deavionna Smith-Marshall, 15, of Clarksville. She was last seen on W. Concord Rd at around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Deavionna is said to be wearing a tan sweatshirt, black jeans, red hat and carrying a red purse.
Clarksville police asks that anyone with information should call 911 so an officer can find her or contact Detective Vanatta at 931-648-0656.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.
