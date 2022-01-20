CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police asked the public Thursday for information regarding a man who stole supplies from construction sites.
Officials said they are investigating the theft of property from some new construction sites on Kestrel and Kildeer Dr. They believe between Jan 6th and 7th someone went into the structures and stole the copper wiring that had been previously installed.
The estimated value to replace the wiring is listed at $7000.
Clarksville Police asked anyone with information or additional video footage to contact Sergeant Carroll at 931-648-0656, ext. 5174. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
