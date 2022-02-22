CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public for assistance Tuesday locating a runaway juvenile.
Officials said that Jordan Lovvo, 17, was last seen at his home on Feb. 18th around 11:30 p.m. at 706 Peachers Drive.
Authorities said Lovvo only responds when addressed as “Atlas Aether Lavvo.” He is 5’ 6”, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and was wearing glasses, a black tank top, and black shots.
Police said Lovvo has friends and family in the Hermitage and Mount Juliet area and maybe there.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on his status or contact Detective Vanatta at (931)648-0656, ext. 5547.
