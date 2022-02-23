CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public Wednesday to help identify a vehicle burglary.
CPD officials said the burglary occurred on Feb 11th at the Loaves and Fishes located at 825 Crossland Ave at noon.
Officials said a silver SUV was seen in the parking lot, and a person then exited the vehicle. While concealing themselves, they broke the driver's side passenger window out of two different cars and stole the purses inside.
Authorities added that a short time later, the suspect allegedly went to Walmart located at 1680 Ft. Campbell Blvd. and used the credit cards to purchase numerous gift cards.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Wimmer at (931)648-0656, ext. 5286.
