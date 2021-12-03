CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is taking a stand against youth violence with a new team. The department unveiled their Juvenile Engagement Team, or known as J.E.T.
The department says the new initiative was made possible through a grant the city won through the Community Oriented Policing Services Office (COPS) in 2020. It allowed the department to hire nine officers whose sole purpose is to engage with youth in the community.
“The focus of our department, specifically JET’s, is to help our youth make better decisions before they reach a point of no return,” City Police Chief David Crockarell said. “JET is not just about enforcement; it’s about engagement with juveniles, with the hopes of being able to mentor, develop positive relationships, and meaningful interventions.”
If a child enters the juvenile system, the department says these officers will work with the justice system with hopes to "rehabilitate, shape, and change the juvenile’s criminalized behavior."
