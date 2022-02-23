CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men who attempted to rob a gun store one week ago.

According to police, two men drove to Clarksville Guns and Archery on Golf Club Lane around 2:45 a.m. on February 16. The men exited the vehicle and tried to enter the shop by smashing the front door window.

Video surveillance footage shows the men arrive in a dark-colored Scion TC and walk to the store front. No further information was provided.

CPD would like anyone with information on the men’s identity or whereabouts to call 931-645-8477.

