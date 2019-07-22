CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a possible homicide that occurred on the 1300 block of Givens Lane on Sunday.
Investigators were called to a shooting that already occurred around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Joshua R. Ellis had been shot and was laying on the ground.
Ellis was taken by air to a Nashville hospital where he died Monday morning.
Details surrounding the shooting and any possible suspects are not yet available. A witness told police that they thought they heard fireworks in the area before they found the victim had been shot, but did not see any cars or anyone in the immediate area.
Anyone with information can call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5240 or 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, the Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
