CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police found a woman dead in her home Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a home on Wilmac Drive around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a woman in her 60's had not been seen by her neighbor for some time.
Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play.
The unattended death is being investigated as a homicide which, according to police, is standard procedure.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact lead investigator Sgt. Newman at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5430
