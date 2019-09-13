CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating two separate crashes that happened Thursday night.
Police say the first incident happened at Tiny Town Road and Cainlo Drive around 7:09 p.m.
The driver of a Toyota Solara was attempting to turn left onto Tiny Town Road from Cainlo Drive. The driver was trying to merge to the continuous left turn lane while a motorcycle was traveling straight in the left lane. The Toyota overrode the motorcycle and crashed into it. The driver of the motorcycle was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
The second crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Ft. Campbell Boulevard and Durret Drive.
According to police, a Chevy Cruze was leaving an Arby's parking lot and turned left onto Ft. Campbell Boulevard. The driver failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle.
The driver of the Chevy was LifeFlighted to VUMC where he is in stable condition. His passenger was taken to Tennova Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the motorcycle was LifeFlighted to Skyline Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
