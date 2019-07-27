CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Police say the first crash happened around 8:12 p.m. Friday. A red Dodge Dakota was traveling south in the right lane of Ft. Campbell Boulevard and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was a 28-year-old male. LifeFlight transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and his condition is listed as stable.
The driver, identified as 38-year-old Charles Suttle, was driving under the influence and did not see the pedestrian until impact. A responding officer smelled alcohol on Suttle and conducted a field sobriety test on him. Suttle was booked for DUI with a $25,000 bond.
The second crash happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Police say a 32-year-old male walked into the road in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for unknown reasons.
The man walked right into the path of a 2011 Impala driven by a 44-year-old male. The pedestrian was taken to VUMC with multiple fractures, but in stable condition.
No charges have been filed and the investigations are ongoing. Police say further charges are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bailey at 931-648-0656, ext 5562.
