CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A gas leak behind a radiation clinic in Clarksville caused police to shut down the area temporarily on Friday morning.
Clarksville Police and fire crews, along with Clarksville Gas and Water worked to repair the gas leak that was reported behind the Gateway Vanderbilt Radiation Clinic around 6 a.m.
An employee at the one of the nearby hotels told police they saw someone drive behind the clinic around midnight, last night, and right after the vehicle left, a loud hissing sound could be heard behind the building.
The leak was quickly repaired and the area reopened by 7:30 a.m., but police are now looking into the person seen driving behind the clinic.
Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact Clarksville Police.
