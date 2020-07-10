CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating what led to a pedestrian being killed late Thursday night.
Police in Clarksville are calling this a pedestrian fatality and are actively investigating the scene.
The pedestrian was killed near Providence Boulevard and Plum Street.
News4 is working to gather more information as it becomes available.
