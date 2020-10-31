CLARKSVILE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking into a shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
Police tell News 4 that a 33-year-old man was shot near the intersection for Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Tobacco Road. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
Clarksville Police is still working to learn more about a suspect and what lead up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.