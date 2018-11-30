CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead behind a church in Clarksville on Friday afternoon.
According to officials with the Clarksville Police Dept., the deceased male, later identified as 34-year-old Brian F. Santiago of Clarksville, was found behind Full Gospel TN Church on Lafayette Road around 2:45 p.m.
So far, police said there are no obvious signs of foul play in Santiago's death but are waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner.
If you have any information regarding Santiago's death, please contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 5556, or the CPD Tip Line at 931-645-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.
