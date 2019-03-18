CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an unattended death after a man was found dead inside a car on Monday afternoon.
Police said the man was found around 1:50 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Weatherly Drive.
There are no indications of foul play or anything which would lead police to believe there is any danger to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.