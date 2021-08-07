CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has started an investigation of a death that occurred on the I-24 westbound Exit 1.
Police said that their preliminary investigation has determined this is not a vehicle crash and was a death involving an "intentional act."
As a result, the police are saying that road closures of the I-24 west and the bridge on Trenton Road at Exit 1 are being extended for an unknown longer amount of time.
Police said a Crime Scene Team is responding to start processing the scene.
